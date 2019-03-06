Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church
Joanne (Saliola) Antenucci

Joanne (Saliola) Antenucci Obituary
Joanne (Saliola) Antenucci

age 82 of Canton, passed away Saturday afternoon. Born in Canton to the late John and Mary (Bravo) Saliola, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years Paul A. Antenucci, grandson Gregory Morris, son-in-law Steve Morris, and brothers Donald and Ray Saliola.

She was a graduate of Timken Vocational High School and a member of St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church.

Joanne is survived by her children Dianne Morris, Tom (Kerry) Antenucci, four grandchildren; Natalie and Julie Morris, Thomas and Samantha Antenucci, brother Jim (Judy) Saliola, sister Loretta (Joe) Andaloro, and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Tom Kraszewski, celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Joseph Care Center or Crossroads Hospice.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 6, 2019
