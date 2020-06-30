JOANNE BATTISTA
Joanne Battista

age 78, of Massillon, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Saturday, June 27, 2020. Born in Canton, OH on July 4, 1941 to the late Paul and Angeline nee Scarpino Magyar. Joanne was a Timken Vocational High School graduate. She owned a number of businesses. Her latest until retirement in 2018 was Private Edition. Joanne was an accomplished and avid artist and produced many paintings that are still cherished by her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert M. Battista; children: Nicholas and Patricia Battista of Cincinnati, Denise and Tom Briggs of San Diego, CA., Danielle and Michael Silvey of Akron; also survived by six grandchildren: Dominic, Olivia, Kelsey, Alexis, Robert and Isabella.

Inurnment will be held at a later date in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: The North American Union Sisters of our Lady of Charity in Carrollton or to Aultman Compassion Care Center.

Rossi, (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
