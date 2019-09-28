Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOANNE REIKOWSKY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOANNE CAROL (DENT) REIKOWSKY


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOANNE CAROL (DENT) REIKOWSKY Obituary
Joanne Carol (Dent) Reikowsky

age 90 of North Canton, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on August 5, 1929 to Thomas C. and Dorothy (Harter) Dent and was a 1947 graduate of Canton Lincoln High School. Joanne was a long time member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton, and a charter member of the Women's Guild. She was a volunteer at Mercy Medical Center for many years, and a member of the Ladies of North Canton Elks. She was married to her husband, Fred R. Reikowsky (deceased) for 67 years, and helped in their family construction business while raising three sons. The two of them enjoyed traveling together, and staying in their condo in Siesta Key, Florida.

Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, Fred; sons, Randy and Craig Reikowsky; parents; and two brothers, Tom and Vernon Dent. She is survived by her son, Fred M. Reikowsky (Barbara), grandchildren, Amy Smith, Jason Reikowsky, Hallie Reikowsky, Shannon Kitchen, and Laura Hansen; as well as nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandma.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, North Canton. Friends may call Monday from 8:30am-9:30am in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Elementary School Tuition Fund, or to Walsh University Scholarship Fund. The family wishes to thank Harbor Light Hospice and the Staff of the Astoria Skilled Nursing for their compassionate care for Joanne in her final hours.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now