Joanne Carol (Dent) Reikowsky
age 90 of North Canton, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. She was born in Canton, Ohio on August 5, 1929 to Thomas C. and Dorothy (Harter) Dent and was a 1947 graduate of Canton Lincoln High School. Joanne was a long time member of St. Paul's Catholic Church in North Canton, and a charter member of the Women's Guild. She was a volunteer at Mercy Medical Center for many years, and a member of the Ladies of North Canton Elks. She was married to her husband, Fred R. Reikowsky (deceased) for 67 years, and helped in their family construction business while raising three sons. The two of them enjoyed traveling together, and staying in their condo in Siesta Key, Florida.
Joanne is preceded in death by her husband, Fred; sons, Randy and Craig Reikowsky; parents; and two brothers, Tom and Vernon Dent. She is survived by her son, Fred M. Reikowsky (Barbara), grandchildren, Amy Smith, Jason Reikowsky, Hallie Reikowsky, Shannon Kitchen, and Laura Hansen; as well as nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandma.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church, North Canton. Friends may call Monday from 8:30am-9:30am in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul Elementary School Tuition Fund, or to Walsh University Scholarship Fund. The family wishes to thank Harbor Light Hospice and the Staff of the Astoria Skilled Nursing for their compassionate care for Joanne in her final hours.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 28, 2019