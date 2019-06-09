|
Joanne E. Price 1940-2019
Age 78 of Hartville passed away on Thursday June 6, 2019 unexpectedly. She was born in Canton, Ohio on October 10, 1940 to the late Melvin and Catherine (Miller) Anderson and was a 1959 graduate of Marlington High School.
Preceded in death by husband, Warren D. Price and seven brothers. She is survived by her children, Warren (Katie) Price Jr. and Loren (Carol) Price; three grandchildren, Joshua Price, Jenna (Alex) Jenkins, Alexis (Roman) Denton; nine great grandchildren; four siblings, Joyce (Jack) Sholtis, Penny (Joe) Shanower, Randy Anderson, Scott Anderson, numerous beloved nephews & nieces and friends and grand dog, Max.
Calling hours are Wednesday June 12th between 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home in Hartville and services immediately following at 12 p.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Peace Cemetery in Hartville.
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Arnold - Hartville
330-877-9364
Published in The Repository on June 9, 2019