Joanne Henry Scharver
At age 81, Joanne passed in her home on May 5, 2020. She went home to be with God, whom she's had a loving and devoted lifetime relationship. Born June 17, 1938 in Salem, Ohio to the late Arthur and Grace Henry. She was preceeded in death by her sister, Jaqueline Henry Crinklaw; brother, David Henry; son-in-law, Glenn Rouse and daughter-in-law, Pearl Scharver. She was a 30 year breast cancer survivor. Joanne always honored her faith and praised God for not only her blessings but also for the blessings of others. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Joanne attended and served on many Cursillo retreats, where she was blessed with a renewed love of Jesus. She cherished time, love and laughter with her family; especially visiting the ocean and car rides in the rain with her husband. Joanne felt most joyful on pontoon rides on the lake, with the breeze in her hair, the sun on her face and sipping a glass of her favorite wine.
Joanne is survived by her husband of 61 years, Gordon Scharver; their five children, Victoria (Mark) Arbuckle of Sedro Woolley, Wash., James (Andrea) Scharver of Canton, Barbara (Scottie) Heter of New Philadelphia, Michael (April) Scharver of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., and Ann Scharver of Canton; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four step grandchildren and 11 great step-grandchildren; brother, Larry (Ruth) Henry of Chicago, Ill; sister-in-law Marie Henry of Dayton Ohio and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Joanne will be cremated and kept with her family. A prayer service will be held on Friday May 8, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home for immediate family only. Condolences may be shared online at reedfuneralhome.com. Joanne asked that you donate an hour of your time and talent to the church or to someone in need. A Mass and celebration of Joanne's life will planned for later this summer. Date to be determined. For info email barbaraheter@gmail.com.
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2020.