Joanne M. (Roden) Kolp
Joanne M. (Roden) Kolp

age 84 died Wednesday after a long illness. She was a life resident of the Canton/ Massillon area, 1953 graduate of Central Catholic High School, member of Saint Mary Catholic Church (Massillon) and an avid bowler.

Survived by her husband of 63 years, Philip B. Kolp, daughter, Sharon Dentler of Canton, her pride and joy grandsons, Douglas (Eneida) Dentler of Wellesley, Massachusetts, Michael (Stacey) Dentler of Anderson, Indiana and Christopher (Sarah) Dentler of Saint Charles, Illinois, great-grandchildren, Ana, Tony, Cassidy, Tatum, Scott and Samantha and brothers, Thomas (Carina) Roden of North Canton, William (Sally) Roden of Rocky River, Jerry Roden of Canton and Robert (Bonnie) Roden of North Canton. Preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Cecilia.

Services were private with entombment in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the House of Loreto. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)

Published in The Repository on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
