Joanne M.
Marchione
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 10th., at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Tom Gardner officiating. Interment will be at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Roswell. A meal will follow in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center.
There are no calling hours. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Joanne may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greg Massarelli TCC Scholarship Fund at 777 Third St. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663; or to the Diane Talarico Education Scholarship at 735 30th St. NW, Canton, Ohio 44709.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019