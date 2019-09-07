|
Joanne M. Marchione
86, of Canton, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019, at Park Village Southside, New Philadelphia. Born May 15, 1933 in Dover, she was a daughter of the late Arcangelo and Carmela Tristano Marchione. She was also preceded in death by her five siblings, Pauline (Glenn) Smith, Ruby (Stan) Massarelli, Anthony Marchione, Dean Marchione; her special uncle who helped raise her, Tony Tristano; her closest and dearest friend, Susan; brother in law, Anthony "Bugs" Talarico; nephew, Greg Massarelli and niece, Dianne Talarico. Joanne graduated from St. Mary's (Immaculate Conception) High School in Dennison, Ohio in 1951, and graduated from Mercy School of Nursing in 1954. She did her graduate work at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois and Santa Clara University in Santa Clara, California; she also did post graduate work toward her Dissertation at the University of Washington in Seattle, Washington. Joanne retired after a 25 year career as a Professor of Nursing from the University of Akron. She had a special fondness for animals, and especially children, which was evident by all the games and activities she would plan for her nieces and nephews at family gatherings.
She is survived by her sister, Gloria Talarico; sister in law, Polly Marchione; many nieces, nephews; great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; and her special niece, Cindy Jones who cared for her like a daughter.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Tuesday, September 10th., at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Tom Gardner officiating. Interment will be at St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Roswell. A meal will follow in the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. There are no calling hours. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Joanne may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Greg Massarelli TCC Scholarship Fund at 777 Third St. N.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663; or to the Diane Talarico Education Scholarship at 735 30th St. NW, Canton, Ohio 44709.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 7, 2019