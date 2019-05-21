|
|
JoAnne M. Rayman
age 78 of Canton, OH passed away on Saturday May 18, 2019. She was born on May 12, 1941 in Akron to the late Conrad and Elizabeth (Emerson) Carlson. JoAnne was a devoted Christian and remembered for her generosity by friends and strangers alike.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother David Carlson and her niece Rebecca Carlson. JoAnne is survived by her daughters Deneen (David) Smith of Hudson and Darla (John) Vicencio of North Canton, grand-daughters Payton and Rylee, sisters Ellen (Ned) McClintick of Uniontown and Louise Phillips of Akron, brother Carl (Meg Caputo) Carlson of Akron, and nieces and nephews.
There are no calling hours and a private burial will be held at East Akron Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-4524041.
Published in The Repository on May 21, 2019