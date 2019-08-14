|
|
JoAnne Sprouse
Age 81, of Brookfield, formerly of Canton, passed away August 11, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family. JoAnne was born September 14, 1937 in Mahan, W.Va. to the late Billy Ray and Luella (Mink) Martin.
She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Lisa (Chuck) Matthews; three sons, Jeff (Debbie) Sprouse, Steve (Lisa) Sprouse, and Mike (Tammy) Sprouse; eight grandchildren; a sister, Zelda Martin, and a brotherm JC Martin. Besides her parents, JoAnne is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Chuck; and her brothers, Billy Ray Martin and Jack Martin.
Friends may call 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 14th at the Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren-Sharon Rd. in Brookfield, where the funeral service will begin at 6 p.m. with Pastor Michael Byus officiant. Interment in Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 525 N. Broad St. Canfield, OH 44406. Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with JoAnne's family.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 14, 2019