Jodi Lynn Conrad-Horton


1974 - 2020
Jodi Lynn Conrad-Horton Obituary
Jodi Lynn Conrad-Horton

age 45, of Louisville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born December 18, 1974 in Canton, Ohio. She was a member of the Beech Mennonite Church in Louisville.

Jodi is survived by her parents, John and Jama Conrad, her sister Melanie (Jim) Pucci, a niece, Kayla (Johnny Davis) Wilson, two nephews, Corey(Kristen) Wilson, Austen Black, great-nephew, Braxton Wilson and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Jodi,

Our beautiful, sweet, caring, loving child who had a heart of gold. You got into a battle in your life that despite all of the efforts of all of us and yourself we could not conquer. Your mother and I, your sister, your niece and nephews, your extended family and countless wonderful friends. The battle was just so hard we could not beat it. We never gave up on you and I'm proud of you for never giving up on yourself. Now that battle for you is over, we will go on with a hole in our hearts but we know you are well and that will help us heal I hope. I can only say that you did not lose your battle, you won! You got the golden ticket that we all strive for, we will join you some day in heaven. I hope your days are filled with fields of flowers and lots of puppies and the things you loved, until we see you again. Shine on baby girl.

We love you,

Mom and Dad



A celebration of Life is being planned for a future date. Online condolences may left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier-Israel Funeral Home

330-875-1414
Published in The Repository on Mar. 29, 2020
