Jody Heskett Flara
age 64, left this life for her eternal one on Monday, Aug. 3rd, 2020 at her home. Ms. Flara was born Aug. 3rd, 1956 in Massillon, Ohio to the late John and Jane Shackleford Heskett. Ms. Flara was of the Christian Faith and lived her life as Christ commanded to "Love Others as Yourself". She lived most of her life in Massillon, Ohio. She taught for many years at Heritage Christian School. Ms. Flara came to Berea 15 years ago, and began her career at Berea Community High School, teaching English, A.P. English, made famous for her bundles (which she loved), and duel credit English for EKU 101 and 102. She was one of the senior class sponsors and was always there for them; from float building, to the senior class trip, you would find her helping and supporting the students. As the sponsor of the Travel Club, she became a world traveler, visiting London, France, Spain, Italy, Greece and Machu Picchu in Peru, to see the Mayan Ruins. Ms. Flara also taught Drama, producing 4 plays each school year. She loved the arts, especially Shakespeare. In 2015, the staff of BCHS awarded her with the Lifetime Achievement Award for her dedication to the school and students.
She was a very doting mother to her children, Ben Flara of Berea, Ky., and Mollie Flara of Lexington, Ky. Also surviving are two brothers, Jim "Dee" Carmichael and his wife Corky, and John Heskett all of Massillon, Ohio and her beloved Bassett Hound, Sherlock. Ms. Flara had many close friends throughout her life that became family and she will be missed by all that knew her.
PRIVATE family services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Union Church with Rev. Kent Gilbert officiating. You may join the family via LIVESTREAM at Union-church.org/live-broadcast
or Facebook.com/unionchurchberea
. There will also be a drive through visitation at the Berea Community School in the stadium parking lot on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. There will be a service in Massillon, Ohio at a later date. Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com
