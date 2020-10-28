Joe L. Fleming
89, of Canton, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was born October 22, 1931 in Cambridge, Ohio to the late Russell and Cloea Fleming. Joe proudly served in the U.S. Navy and enjoyed attending the annual reunions. He retired from the Timken Company after 39 years of service. He was a board member and volunteer with UrbanArk in Canton. One of Joe's greatest joy was family gatherings. Joe had a strong Christian faith and was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Joe enjoyed collecting post cards, loved growing Dahlias, and working in his flower and vegetable garden. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Davita Dialysis in Canton for all of the love and care given to Joe and his family.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alma Fleming; daughter, Linda Draiss; and sister, Marjorie Ford. Joe is survived by his wife, Valerie Fleming; son, Eric (Susan) Fleming; grandchildren: Kevin (Erika) Draiss, Matt (Stephanie) Draiss, Adam Draiss, Chole Fleming and Noah Fleming; great grandchildren: Danica, Rylan, Emilia, Hattie and Hope Draiss; son-in-law, Steve Draiss; step-daughter, Debora (Travis) Capper; step-grandchildren: Josey and Mariska Capper, Tyler Charton and Reece Newsome; brother, Paul Fleming; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family request that donation be made to UrbanArk in Canton or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to sign the
online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721