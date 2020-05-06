In Loving Memory



"Papa Joe" Mammone



May 6, 1930 – April 30, 2010



Ten years have passed,



Our love stands fast.



Our thoughts of you,



will never fade, Lying



under, the arbor of shade.



Cooking, planting,



riding the rails;



You were a man, who tipped life's scales.



Each guest that stopped, they had to dine,



And then, a "taste"



of homemade wine.



Laughter shared, and tales were spoken, Ties that bind, will not be broken.



You handled life, with so much zest, It made us want, to be our best.



You touched our hearts,



Oh "Papa Joe", With seeds of love, that you did sow. Memories of you, will be steadfast, Deep in our hearts, to always last...



We love you and will keep your memory alive in our hearts and lives forever.



Love Forever, Your Family



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store