Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
For more information about
JOHANNA WILSON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Little Country Church
7886 Ravenna Avenue SE
Waynesburg, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Country Church
7886 Ravenna Avenue SE
Waynesburg, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHANNA WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHANNA BEE WILSON


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JOHANNA BEE WILSON Obituary
Johanna Bee Wilson

age 89 of Paris, passed away at Aultman Woodlawn on Monday, October 14, 2019. Johanna was born in Shelbyville, Illinois on April 11, 1930 to John and Mary (Slocum) Ringle. Johanna was a pastor's wife and was currently attending the Little Country Church. She loved to read and to crochet.

Johanna is survived by two sons: Robert (Lana) Wilson of Louisville, Thomas (Paula) Wilson of Carrollton; two daughters: Monica Reed of Paris and Sarah Warner of Louisville; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rosemary Popa of New Jersey. In addition to her parents, Johanna was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Robert A Wilson; two sisters: Nancy Noturno and Kathleen Barton; and a brother, John Ringle.

Funeral service will be held at Little Country Church, 7886 Ravenna Avenue SE, Waynesburg, Ohio, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ted Knapp of Little Country Church officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Little Country Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Country Church, 7886 Ravenna Avenue SE, Waynesburg OH 44688. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JOHANNA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now