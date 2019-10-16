|
|
Johanna Bee Wilson
age 89 of Paris, passed away at Aultman Woodlawn on Monday, October 14, 2019. Johanna was born in Shelbyville, Illinois on April 11, 1930 to John and Mary (Slocum) Ringle. Johanna was a pastor's wife and was currently attending the Little Country Church. She loved to read and to crochet.
Johanna is survived by two sons: Robert (Lana) Wilson of Louisville, Thomas (Paula) Wilson of Carrollton; two daughters: Monica Reed of Paris and Sarah Warner of Louisville; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Rosemary Popa of New Jersey. In addition to her parents, Johanna was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Rev. Robert A Wilson; two sisters: Nancy Noturno and Kathleen Barton; and a brother, John Ringle.
Funeral service will be held at Little Country Church, 7886 Ravenna Avenue SE, Waynesburg, Ohio, on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Ted Knapp of Little Country Church officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Little Country Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Little Country Church, 7886 Ravenna Avenue SE, Waynesburg OH 44688. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019