John A. Barnett
79, of Perry Twp., passed away after a lengthy illness on January 15, 2020. John was born in Massillon, Ohio, on September 12, 1940, to the late Dewey Arthur and Eldora Barnett. He served in the U.S. Navy, retired from the Timken Co. in 2000 after 38 years of service, loved fishing, golfing, hunting and camping. Preceded in death by his first wife, Patricia; and son, John Barnett, Jr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Thelma Barnett; children: Todd (Sara) Barnett, Mike Reed and Sherry Nevel; grandchildren: Trisha, Chelsea, Jim, Crystal, Cari and Anthony; eight great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; sister, Mary Ellen Spencer; and brother, Richard Barnett.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL, with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. on (TODAY) Sunday, January 19, 2020. Burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Christ The Servant Teaching Corp. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 19, 2020