John A. Barrick
age 88, of Magnolia, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. He was born Jan. 14, 1931 in Dellroy, Ohio, a son of the late Josiah T. and Dora Mae (Williamson) Barrick, and had been a Magnolia resident since 1959. John retired in 2007 from the U. S. Ceramic Tile Co., after 58 years' service, where he was Manager of Production Scheduling. He was a member of Magnolia United Methodist Church and the Magnolia Lions Club. John was honored as Citizen of The Year in 2007, during Canal Days. He served as Mayor of the Village of Magnolia in 1976-1980, the last mayor elected without a coin toss, and also served on the Village Council 1970-1975 and 1988.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen L. Barrick, on Oct. 4, 1971, and a brother, Josiah T. Barrick, Jr. John was a loving and caring man who took great care of his family. He is survived by one daughter and one son, Cheryl (Allan) Cayton and Kevin (Wendy) Barrick, six grandchildren, Jeremy (Linda) Barrick, Sarah (Shaun) Fiddler, Joshua (Frances) Barrick, Luke (Lindsay) Cayton, Sarah Barrick, and Jake (Brittney) Cayton, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandsons; two sisters, Marylina Neuman and Nila Marie (Robert) Hendershot; and his special friend, Grace Trushel.
Services will be held Sat. at 11 a.m. in Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Carl Orphanides officiating. Interment will be in Leesville Cemetery. Friends may call Friday 6-8 p.m. and Sat. 10-11 a.m. before the service. The family wishes to give a special thanks to the staff of loving and caring Doctors, Nurses and Aides at the Inn of Northwood in Dover, and also to the Doctors and Nurses of Tuscarawas County Community Hospice. In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be made to Magnolia United Methodist Church, PO Box 417, Magnolia, OH 44643, Magnolia Lions Club, PO Box 26, Magnolia, OH 44643, or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas, Stark and Carroll Counties, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 4, 2019