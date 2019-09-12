|
John A. Brenner
age 90, of Massillon, passed away on September 6, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1929 to the late Wilfred and Nellie Brenner. He was a 1947 graduate of Massillon Washington High School. He married Dolores "Dee" Flounders on May 30, 1952, and they shared 67 years until her passing. John served his country in the U.S. Army, serving on the front line during the Korean War. After his military service he worked as a Sheet Metal Welder for Ohio Drilling for over 35 years until his retirement. Not one to sit still he worked for Miller Weldmaster until his second retirement. In his spare time, he enjoyed Auctioneering with his father and brother. He was a lifetime member of Stanwood Community Church; Clinton Masonic Lodge #47 and Tuesday Morning Bible Study Gang. John was a family man and enjoyed being there for his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's activities. He will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather and neighbor.
John is survived by his children, Connie Dempsey and John C. (Stacie) Brenner; his grandchildren: Karey (Troy) Criswell, Ryan (Angie) Dempsey, Mackenzie and Camden Brenner; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
In accordance with his wishes services were private. The family would like to thank Brewster Parke Nursing Home and Mercy Hospice for John's exceptional care. Donations in John's memory can be made to Mercy Hospice and the Boys and Girls Club of Massillon. www.arnoldlynch.com
