Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
JOHN A. BUSH


JOHN A. BUSH Obituary
John A. Bush

75, passed away on March 6, 2019. John was born in Canton, Ohio on November 23, 1943 to the late John and Viola Bush. He retired from the Timken Steel Co. in 1994 as supervisor, loved to cook, especially barbeque and enjoyed working on cars.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Renda Bush; 4 children; 3 grandchildren; 11 siblings; many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL with Mark Clouser officiating. Family and friends may visit from 10-11 AM prior to the service. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 14, 2019
