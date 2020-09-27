John A. Carosielliage 80 of Canton, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Canton to the late John and Cecilia (Oberhauser) Carosielli; he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Krowchak. John was a member of the Basilica of St. John the Baptist and a lifelong member of the Hall of Fame Fitness Center. He was an Army Veteran. He was the Principle/Vice President of Ideal Packaging and Supply.John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rose (Dougherty) Carosielli; children: Theresa Carosielli, Debra (Michael) Rohrig, Christine (Douglas) Carosielli-Woodhall, Anthony (Diana) Carosielli; grandchildren: Tyler, Dominic, Keenan, Ava, and sister Linda Cline.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 1st., 10:00 a.m., at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, STL, Rector. A private inurnment will be at a later date.(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)