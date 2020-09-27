1/1
JOHN A. CAROSIELLI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Carosielli

age 80 of Canton, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020. Born in Canton to the late John and Cecilia (Oberhauser) Carosielli; he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Krowchak. John was a member of the Basilica of St. John the Baptist and a lifelong member of the Hall of Fame Fitness Center. He was an Army Veteran. He was the Principle/Vice President of Ideal Packaging and Supply.

John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Rose (Dougherty) Carosielli; children: Theresa Carosielli, Debra (Michael) Rohrig, Christine (Douglas) Carosielli-Woodhall, Anthony (Diana) Carosielli; grandchildren: Tyler, Dominic, Keenan, Ava, and sister Linda Cline.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 1st., 10:00 a.m., at the Basilica of St. John the Baptist with the Very Reverend John E. Sheridan, STL, Rector. A private inurnment will be at a later date.

(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Basilica of St. John the Baptist
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rossi Funeral Home
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rossi Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved