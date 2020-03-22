|
John A. Day Jr.
89, passed away on March 20, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1930 the son of the late John & Viola Day Sr. John graduated from Lincoln High School in 1948. He received his degree in mechanical Engineering from the University of Cincinnati in 1955 and received his Ohio P.E. in 1960. John was a treasurer from 1965 to 2004 at Child Evangelism Fellowship of Stark Co. John was a man of great faith and was a member of Dueber United Methodist Church for 60 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Juanita Carlson; and great-grandson Colby. John is survived by his loving wife, Rose M. Day; children Barbara (Timothy) Colborn, and David (Patricia) Day; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and sister Gladys Triplett.
Services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship (1900 Wales Rd. Massillon, Ohio 44646). The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the online obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 22, 2020