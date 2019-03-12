Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Holzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Holzer Jr.


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John A. Holzer Jr. Obituary
John A. Holzer, Jr.

89, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Rose Lane Health Center. He was born in Canton on June 10, 1929 to the late John A. Sr and Elizabeth Holzer and was a graduate of Lehman High School. John proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring in 1970. Following his service in the Air Force, he was employed as a security guard with Timken, retiring in 2004. John enjoyed gardening, bowling and had a great sense of humor. He loved making people smile and laugh and he will be deeply missed.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene S. Holzer on Feb. 9, 2013 and a granddaughter Stacy Skotnicky. He leaves his children, Ricky (Tanya) Ison, Cheryl (Ray) Skotnicky, Stephen (Mary) Ison, Perry Ison, Craig (Wanda) Ison and John (Adele) Holzer III; granddaughters, Tiffany Skotnicky, Courtney (Curt) Baumann, Kari (Darell) Corin, April and Angela Ison, Ashley (Cody) Carpenter, Samantha Hammock and Heather (Jeremy) Cain; grandsons, Stephen (Ashton) Ison, Kyle Skotnicky, Daniel (Kourtney) Allshouse, Todd (Melanie) Poirier, Brandon Ison and Joseph (Sydney) Wells and 24 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now