John A. Holzer, Jr.
89, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Rose Lane Health Center. He was born in Canton on June 10, 1929 to the late John A. Sr and Elizabeth Holzer and was a graduate of Lehman High School. John proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring in 1970. Following his service in the Air Force, he was employed as a security guard with Timken, retiring in 2004. John enjoyed gardening, bowling and had a great sense of humor. He loved making people smile and laugh and he will be deeply missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene S. Holzer on Feb. 9, 2013 and a granddaughter Stacy Skotnicky. He leaves his children, Ricky (Tanya) Ison, Cheryl (Ray) Skotnicky, Stephen (Mary) Ison, Perry Ison, Craig (Wanda) Ison and John (Adele) Holzer III; granddaughters, Tiffany Skotnicky, Courtney (Curt) Baumann, Kari (Darell) Corin, April and Angela Ison, Ashley (Cody) Carpenter, Samantha Hammock and Heather (Jeremy) Cain; grandsons, Stephen (Ashton) Ison, Kyle Skotnicky, Daniel (Kourtney) Allshouse, Todd (Melanie) Poirier, Brandon Ison and Joseph (Sydney) Wells and 24 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 12, 2019