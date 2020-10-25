John A. Laneage 72 of Canton, Ohio passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born on June 24, 1948 in Gassaway, W.Va., to the late Vincent Lane and Gertrude Lorene (Hamrick) Brumage. John was an avid hunter that believed what you hunt, you eat. He loved to fish, playing cards, and bowling. John was a retired truck driver. He was a special friend of Bill W. for 31 years.In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by sisters, Dreama, Lois, and Beverly. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of 29 years; children, John A. (Sandy) Lane Jr., Samanthy Mossor, Emily Smith, Sarah (Chad) Lucas; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Gloria; brother, Jim (Karen); and sister-in-law, Sally (Steve). Also surviving are many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friend, Drewski.A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church (3061 Lincoln Way West, Massillon, Oh 44647) with Rev. Gary A. Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Caring Bridge and Hunt for Hope. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.