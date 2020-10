John A. LaneA celebration of life will be held (TOMORROW) Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Epworth United Methodist Church (3061 Lincoln Way West, Massillon, Oh 44647) with Rev. Gary A. Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to Caring Bridge and Hunt for Hope. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.