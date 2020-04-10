|
John A. Mann
77, a lifelong resident of Louisville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in the comfort of his home. He was born in Canton on June 17, 1942 to the late John and Anita Mann and was a 1960 graduate of Louisville High School. He began driving on the family owned dairy farm at the age of about 12, first jobs were driving dump trucks, hauling grain, corn, whey and coal. He loved driving the truck which led him to become an owner operator. He owned and operated his trucking business, JAMann Trucking for over 40 years. He drove cross country and was in every one of the lower 48 states numerous times as well as several Canadian provinces. John was also a pioneer in tractor pulling, being one of several good friends to introduce the "Big Rigs" to the pulling circuit. He became a very successful tractor puller where he drove his 1974 Kenworth, the "LADY BUTTERFLY" across the country to many wins for 42 years before retiring in 2012 His idea was, GET IN, SIT DOWN, HOLD ON AND GET READY FOR THE RIDE OF YOUR LIFE!! His flashing butterfly lights on his grill and his signature blare of his train horns at the end wowed his fans and all the crowd. He was a member of O.O.I.D.A., A.H.T.S. North East Ohio Chapter, N.T.P.A. USA East, National Street Rodder's Association and the Ford Owner's Group.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brother, David P Mann. He leaves his fiancee, Bonnie McCartney; his brother, Charles S. (Karen) Mann; children, John (Patti) Mann II, Cheryl (Paul) Moushon, Lisa (Paul) Baier and David P. (Mary) Mann II; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren
In honoring his wishes, John will be cremated and there will be no services. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 10, 2020