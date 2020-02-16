Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Louis Catholic Church
Louisville, OH
JOHN A. MIDAY


1944 - 2020
JOHN A. MIDAY Obituary
John A. Miday

age 75, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on February 13, 2020 after a 3-month battle with brain cancer. He was born in Canton on March 29, 1944 to the late John C. and Dorothy V. (Tournoux) Miday. John lived all of his life in Louisville; and graduated in 1962 from Central Catholic High School, in Canton. John was a life member of St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, Ohio. He was a member of the FOE in Louisville and P'Na Sportsmen's club, where he enjoyed the great outdoors and fishing. He also liked to do woodworking and made many keepsakes for his home and family.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 50 years, Ann (Randolph) Miday; daughter, Melanie (Lee) Meredith-Stern; son, Kevin Miday and his fiancé, Kelli Harter and her daughters, Meghan and Emily Harter; daughter, Michelle Miday; brother, James T. (Pepper) Miday; grandsons: Johnathan Meredith and Logan Stern, along with several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister.

John's family will receive friends Monday, February 17, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Louis Parish Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to or . Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2020
