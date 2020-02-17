|
John A. Miday
John's family will receive friends (TODAY) Monday, February 17, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Louis Catholic Church in Louisville, with Fr. Robert Miller officiating. Interment will follow in St. Louis Parish Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's memory to or . Condolences can be shared with the family online at:
