Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Fairhope United Methodist Church
John B. Fronsman Obituary
John B. Fronsman 1958-2019

Age 60 of Canton, Ohio passed away at home with his loving wife, son, and mother-in-law by his side on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was born in Canton on November 29, 1958 to the late James and Dolly Fronsman. John was a welder at Union Metal for 20 years and was an avid mechanic in his garage where he loved to work on his classic cars. He was counted on by many to diagnose any mechanical problem. He enjoyed attending automotive swap-meets and socializing with his friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Fronsman. John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Melinda (Ames) Fronsman; his son, Samuel whom he was so proud of; sister, Becky Theil of Canton; and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service and gathering will be held Saturday March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Fairhope United Methodist Church (5660 Louisville Street NE Louisville, OH 44641) with Pastor Becky Evanoff officiating. A reception will follow the service at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 21, 2019
