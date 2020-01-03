|
John C. Frazier
John C. Frazier, 70, of Canton, passed away December 25, 2019, in Canton, OH. John C. Frazier was born in Enterprise, AL, to James and Tempie Frazier on May 7, 1949. He went to school at McKinley Senior High School. He graduated from Central State University. He married Debra A. (Peterson) Frazier on January 6, 1989 in Canton, OH. He worked as an accountant for the Hoover Company for several years, and he retired from Wayne Dalton. He was a Veteran and served in the Armed Forces. John C. Frazier is preceded in death by his father and mother, James and Tempie Frazier; and brothers, Art and Leon Frazier.
John Frazier is survived by his wife, Debra A. Frazier; children: Marcus Peterson (Nicole Peterson), Marita Frazier, Joseph Peterson, Kenny Peterson, Ronda Brown; siblings: Isaiah Frazier, Robert and Edelaide Frazier and Mary and James Rhodes, Elizabeth Frazier sister-in-law, Eindie Simmons (Aunt of Montgomery, AL), Estella Frazier (Aunt of Canton, OH); and survived by many loving grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at Rhoden Memorial Home (TODAY), January 3, 2020 at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Walter Moss officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Rhoden Memorial Home.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 3, 2020