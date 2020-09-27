John C. Herron
Born December 29, 1949 - who personally believed in Jesus's saving grace through His death on the cross - entered into heaven September 19, 2020. Ever the loyal fan of Canton McKinley, John ensured he was far from the city of Massillon by passing away in Charleston, S.C.
His faithfulness to McKinley was surpassed only by his love for his two grandchildren, Maggie, 16 and Jack, 12. Preceded in death by his parents, Jack Herron and Shirley Angus, John is survived by his sister, Barb (Gary) Dragomier; niece, Lindsay Marrone; great niece, Dylan Marrone; son, Adam (Kelly) Yost; and friend/wife/friend of 55 years Mary Herron.
A memorial service will be held at Perry Christian Church at 1:30, October 4. An open house buffet will be held at The Desert Inn from 3:00-6:00. Casual attire displaying McKinley, Ohio State, red and black, or scarlet and gray requested. Absolutely no orange will be admitted. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766