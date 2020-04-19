Home

John C. Poth


1953 - 2020
John C. Poth Obituary
John C. Poth

67, of Jackson Township, passed away Wednesday, April 15th, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on February 12, 1953, a son of the late Arthur and Irene Poth. John was a loving and gentle soul who would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Raised on a farm in Carrollton, he learned to love the outdoors. Some of his favorite times were spent around a camp fire with friends. He really enjoyed playing with his best friend Lucky in the back yard. He was a member of the Marshalville Legion, Brewster Moose Lodge, Navarre VFW and the McKinley Eagles.

Survived by his loving companion, Jeanne Bender; son Steven (Leslie) Poth, of Columbus; sister Polly Howell, of Texas; and brother Ronnie Rohr, of Carrollton.

In keeping with John' wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no services. Inurnment will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Massillon. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020
