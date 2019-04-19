Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Mount Peace Cemetery
John C. Yarchak Sr. Obituary
John C. Yarchak, Sr. 1936-2019

Age 82, of Jackson Township, passed away on Tuesday April 16, 2019. He was born in Canton on October 10, 1936 to Michael and Violet (Wittmer) Yarchak. He was an Air Force Veteran and retired from Teledyne Monarch Rubber Co.

He is survived by his wife, Sherrie; children, John Jr., Robert, Donna (Mike) Townsend, Ronald, Richard Stevens, Douglas Stevens; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by father, Michael; mother, Violet Atkins and brother, Lester.

Calling hours are April 20, Saturday 1-2:45 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville followed by a 3 p.m. graveside service at Mount Peace Cemetery.

Arnold Hartville

330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2019
