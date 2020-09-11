John Calvin (Jack) Mansfield
93, of Columbus, Ohio, died at home on September 9, 2020. Jack was born on June 25, 1927 in Bloomingdale, Ohio, to Floyd and Helen (Green) Mansfield. He was the eldest of four sons. Immediately following his high school graduation, Jack joined the Navy to serve his country during World War II. Following the war, he enrolled at Capitol University and finished his Bachelor of Science degree at Ohio State University in 1950. Jack married his first wife, Wanda (Hoobler), while a student at Ohio State. Together they had five children. Jack worked in the insurance industry for 50 years, becoming a Career Agent with the Lincoln National Life Insurance Company. In 1981, he co-founded NewMarket Financial Group, a financial services and products company, in Canton, Ohio. Throughout his professional life, Jack earned enormous respect and trust from clients and colleagues alike. Serving his community was a key element of Jack's life. While living in Canton, he was the founder and first president of The Rotary Club of Plain Township. Other community service positions included general chairman of the United Way Campaign, president of the Stark County Mental Health Association, trustee of Brookside Country Club, the Canton Club, and the Canton Museum of Art. He also served as a dean, elder, and trustee of Christ United Presbyterian Church. Jack married Barbara (Robb) on December 31, 1975. After their children were grown, he and Barb enjoyed travel to places of historical and archeological interest around the world. In 2001, they retired to Warren, Vermont, where Jack served as first president of the Mad River Rotary Club in Waitsfield, VT. Together, they hosted many large and memorable family gatherings and cultivated beautiful gardens and lasting friendships.
Jack is survived by his wife, Barb; five children: Denise Goodwin (husband, Carl), Melanie Lawrence (husband, Jeff), John Mansfield (partner, Kathy), Lisa Mansfield, Eric Mansfield (wife, Sue), four step-children: Mike Weinsz (wife, Natalie), Sandy Williams, Jenny Scott, Steve Weinsz (wife, Amy); 16 grandchildren: Adam Goodwin (wife, Alwyn), Ashley Shadrin (husband, Ryan), Scott Lawrence (partner, Sarah), Jessica Carter (husband, Michael), Ryan Mansfield (partner, Lexi), Megan Ernest (husband, Tanner), Hallie Mansfield, John Mansfield Jr., Kate Scott (partner, Erik), Nicole Scott, Alex Weinsz, Melissa Weinsz, Nick Williams, Michael Williams, Mallary Weinsz, Taylor Weinsz and six great grandchildren: (Adlai, Acadia, Mae, Sam, Ella, and Alex). Jack's brothers, Jerry Mansfield and Ken Mansfield, also survive, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Floyd Mansfield. Jack was grateful for his long and happy life. He often said he was a lucky man, and he was. However, he earned his good fortune by living with forethought and principle and by treat-ing all people with compassion and respect. He will be remembered for his wise counsel and steadfast devotion to each and every member of his family.
