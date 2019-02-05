|
|
John Carl Dupal 1936-2019
age 82 of Canton, passed away on February 2, 2019. He was born August 8, 1936 in Salem, Ohio to the late Mary (Kulha) and John Dupal. He graduated in 1954 from Salem High School and received his bachelor's degree in engineering from Youngstown State. John was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #3777 in North Canton where he served as past grand knight and was a member of Little Flower Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister. He loved playing golf, camping, model trains and collecting stamps.
In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by one daughter, Tina Dupal. John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marie (Bruno); children, Michael Dupal, Mark (Roxanne) Dupal and Carla (Rob) Nyland; grandchildren, Angela, Bryan and Jordan Dupal, Adam and Rachel Nyland, and Anthony and Abigail VanScyoc.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Leo Wehrlin officiating. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery in Harrisburg. John's family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. The family wishes to thank Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospice for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers please donate to Little Flower food cupboard. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 5, 2019