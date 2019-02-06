Home

John Carl Dupal

John Carl Dupal Obituary
John Carl Dupal

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Leo Wehrlin officiating. He will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart of Mary Cemetery in Harrisburg. John's family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. The family wishes to thank Mercy Hospital and Mercy Hospice for their kindness and support. In lieu of flowers please donate to Little Flower food cupboard. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 6, 2019
