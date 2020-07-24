John "Dylan/Ginger" Chaneyage 25, of Massillon passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born Oct. 4, 1994 in Canton, Ohio. Dylan attended Perry schools, and was a graduate of the School of Hard Knocks. He was adored by everyone who knew him, and he enriched their lives. Dylan was employed by Superior Dairy, and was a member of Teamsters Local #92.He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Chaney and Alice Chaney; maternal grandparents, Leo and Barbara Kotte; and great-uncle, George Kotte. He is survived by his parents, Darrell Chaney and Deborah Kotte; siblings, Ian (Stephanie) Chaney, Ozzy (Ashley) Chaney, and Summer Chaney; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved dog, Titan.Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Elaine Strawn officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, and from 12-1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Arrangements for memorial donations in Dylan's honor are being set up and will be announced soon. The family wishes to express their love and gratitude for the outpouring of love and support.