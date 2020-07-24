1/1
John "Dylan/Ginger" Chaney
1994 - 2020
John "Dylan/Ginger" Chaney

age 25, of Massillon passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. He was born Oct. 4, 1994 in Canton, Ohio. Dylan attended Perry schools, and was a graduate of the School of Hard Knocks. He was adored by everyone who knew him, and he enriched their lives. Dylan was employed by Superior Dairy, and was a member of Teamsters Local #92.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John Chaney and Alice Chaney; maternal grandparents, Leo and Barbara Kotte; and great-uncle, George Kotte. He is survived by his parents, Darrell Chaney and Deborah Kotte; siblings, Ian (Stephanie) Chaney, Ozzy (Ashley) Chaney, and Summer Chaney; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his beloved dog, Titan.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Elaine Strawn officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, and from 12-1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Arrangements for memorial donations in Dylan's honor are being set up and will be announced soon. The family wishes to express their love and gratitude for the outpouring of love and support.


Published in The Repository on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
JUL
27
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
JUL
27
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
July 24, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Rebecca Eichel
July 24, 2020
Our deepest sympathy and prayers go out to family during this hard time.
The Hilton Family
Friend
July 24, 2020
Comfort Planter
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Diana Hilton
July 24, 2020
To the Chaney family & friends we send our deepest condolences
Harry & Shirley Krichbaum
Friend
