John "Dylan/Ginger" Chaney
John "Dylan/ Ginger" Chaney

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Elaine Strawn officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, and from 12-1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Arrangements for memorial donations in Dylan's honor are being set up and will be announced soon. The family wishes to express their love and gratitude for the outpouring of love and support.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 25, 2020.
