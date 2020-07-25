John "Dylan/ Ginger" ChaneyFuneral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. Elaine Strawn officiating. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, and from 12-1 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Arrangements for memorial donations in Dylan's honor are being set up and will be announced soon. The family wishes to express their love and gratitude for the outpouring of love and support.