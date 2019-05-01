|
John Charles "Jack" Burns
of Canton, Ohio passed away at the age of 95 on April 19, 2019. Jack moved to the region in 2006 from his
hometown of Ithaca, NY, and was known for his tender heart, his contributions to Church of the Lakes and
Lowell Church choruses, A Chorus for a Cause, and the songs he sang while accompanied by his talented pianist wife Barbara. He was the first child to Marion (Sullivan) and John Burns on March 11, 1924 and grew up with three siblings, Clare (Conley), Marian (Wilcox) and Robert "Bob" Burns, all now deceased.
Jack studied at the Cornell University's Hotel School, graduated from Hobart College in Geneva NY, and served in the U.S. Army Medical Corp in World War II. After college, Jack joined his family's business in Ithaca - Burns Realty Company. Jack was beloved for his community service, his commanding tenor, his comedic talent and for the joy he brought to audiences for decades. Jack was happily married twice, and outlived both wonderful women: Margaret Ann (Peggy) Donnelly (married in 1959), and Barbara Johnson McKenna Macera (married in 2000). He leaves behind many close friends, colleagues, and family members including daughters Elizabeth Ann Burns, Marianne "Mimi" Burns, stepson Timothy McKenna, stepdaughters Judy McKenna (Coles) and Marina McKenna (Maholic Braun), and beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A joint memorial service for Jack and Barbara will take place on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 6:00 pm, at Church of the Lakes in Canton, Ohio. There will be a live feed available from the service. There will also be a Celebration of Life party on Sunday September 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm, at the Large Pavilion, Stewart Park in Ithaca, New York. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Jack's name to A Chorus for a Cause or one of Jack's churches mentioned above.
For more information, please contact Liz Burns at [email protected] or Mimi Burns at [email protected] design.org.
Published in The Repository on May 1, 2019