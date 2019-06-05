|
|
John D. Essex 1944-2019
75, of Green passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born May 16, 1944, in Fort Wayne, Ind. to the late C. Winfield and Enid Essex. He graduated from the University of Illinois and retired from The Hoover Company after 30 years of service. John was a member of The Chapel in Green and the men's EOS class. John was a kind, generous and dedicated husband, father, "Papa", friend and neighbor who was always doing for others. He loved watching his grandkids play sports and never missed their special events - he was their biggest fan.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two brothers and one sister. John is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Kathy; children, Todd Essex of Scottsdale, Ariz., Erin (Chris) Kestner of Green and Heather (Jeff) Szastak of Jackson Township; grandchildren, Sophie and CeCe Kestner, Wyatt, Oliver and Stella Szastak; sister, Donna (Vern) Doehrman of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sister-in-law, Barb Murchland of Fort Wayne, Ind.; a host of nieces and nephews and many dear friends who were like family, especially the "S" group. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all who provided loving care and support to John and his family during his illness.
The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. For those who wish to honor John, the family requests contributions to send children to Camp Carl for a strong, Christ-centered summer camp experience. Donations can be sent to The Chapel (135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304) with "Camp Carl Scholarship in memory of John Essex" in the memo. Visit CampCarl.life to learn more. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 5, 2019