|
|
|
John D. Essex
The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. For those who wish to honor John, the family requests contributions to send children to Camp Carl for a strong, Christ-centered summer camp experience. Donations can be sent to The Chapel (135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304) with "Camp Carl Scholarship in memory of John Essex" in the memo. Visit CampCarl.life to learn more. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019
Read More