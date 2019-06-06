Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:30 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave. NW
North Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Essex
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John D. Essex


1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
John D. Essex Obituary
John D. Essex

The family will receive visitors on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW, North Canton, OH 44720 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4:30 p.m. with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. For those who wish to honor John, the family requests contributions to send children to Camp Carl for a strong, Christ-centered summer camp experience. Donations can be sent to The Chapel (135 Fir Hill, Akron, OH 44304) with "Camp Carl Scholarship in memory of John Essex" in the memo. Visit CampCarl.life to learn more. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home

North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.