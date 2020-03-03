|
|
John D. Ingalls
age 91, passed away peacefully at his home in North Canton, Ohio on February 26 after a short illness. John was a lover of life, music and a pioneer in the field of Adult Learning. An accomplished musician, he studied at the New England Conservatory of Music and Berklee College of Music in Boston. John played with several big bands, including the Tommy Dorsey orchestra prior to becoming a Human Resources professional in the 1960's. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston College and later earned a master's degree from Boston University. John began his Human Resources career in Boston, working for American Sugar. He went on to work for the Radio Shack Corporation as the first HR Manager. This was followed by several years at Polaroid and American Science & Engineering (AS&E). In 1972 John began his consulting career and wrote A Trainer's Guide to Andragogy: published by the US Government and widely used by the U. S. Department of HEW, Social & Rehabilitation Services as a guide for Adult Learning Professionals throughout the world. His second book Human Energy: The Critical Factor for Individuals and Organizations, published by Adison Wesley in 1976 was voted by Training Magazine as one of the top ten training books of the 1970's. In the 1980's John went on to develop a proprietary process for Competency Modeling and Performance Capability Mapping of professional capabilities which was used in many Fortune 500 companies. His clients included: Citicorp, Chase Manhattan Bank, Cigna Insurance, Dupont, Geisinger Clinic, General Electric, Imperial Oil, Canada, Ortho Pharmaceutical, Kaiser Permanente, Kraft Foods, Manulife Financial, Miami Valley Hospital, National Institutes of Health (NIH), J.C. Penney, Pinnacle Health System/Harrisburg Hospital, Royal Bank of Canada, Shell Canada, Trans-Care, Transco, Westinghouse Electric, Westvaco, Catholic Diocese of Worcester, MA. In 1991 he co-authored The Quality Exchange: A Practical Guide for Improving Work Relationships, with his daughter Karyn E. Ingalls. In the days just prior to his death, he was completing the final details of his latest book, The Power of Human Nature: Use it to Uncover Your Hidden Capabilities and Create a Better Life, which will be available on Amazon within the next few months.
John leaves behind his cherished wife of over 25 years, Peggy Haney Ingalls. He was the father of four children from his first marriage to Dolores DeLeo Ingalls: Karyn Ingalls, of Queensland, Australia, Mary Beth Sullivan of Fairport, NY, John D. Ingalls Jr. of Naples, FL and Anneliese Larin of Atkinson, NH. In addition, he leaves behind four grandchildren: Kevin Sullivan of Boston, MA, Jeffrey Sullivan of Fairport, NY, Kayleigh Larin of Atkinson, NH and Jack Ingalls of Tampa, FL.
John donated his body to the Cleveland Clinic Body Donation Program for the advancement of medical science. A memorial/celebration of John's life will be held later in the month. Donations in John's name may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, PO Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705
Published in The Repository on Mar. 3, 2020