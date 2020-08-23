John D. Varansky
Age 69, of Mineral City, passed away Wed., August 19, 2020. He was born Feb. 21, 1951 in Canton, a son of the late Robert and Velma (VanMeter) Varansky, and had been a Mineral City resident since 1979. John was a self-employed contractor. He enjoyed fishing for walleye and perch on Lake Erie.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Varansky, killed in action in Vietnam. John is survived by his wife, Joni L. Varansky, with whom he celebrated their 48th Wedding Anniversary on June 29th; two daughters and five sons: Jennifer (Chad) Ladrach, Kayla (Zachary) Kopp, Sean (Gidget) Varansky, Derek (Heidi) Varansky, James (fiancée Cari Reno) Varansky, Bret Varansky, and Brian (Jaemi) Varansky; 12 grandchildren; and one sister, Yvonne.
Services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Karma Burton officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. Social distancing and facial covering required at all services. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425