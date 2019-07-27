|
John D. Wagner
Age 50 of Massillon, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. He was born November 7, 1968, in Canton the son of John and Karen (Fenstemaker) Wagner.
He attended Timken High School. John worked at Array Workshops. He enjoyed playing video games and cheering on the Massillon Tigers, The Cavs, The Indians, and the Browns.
John is survived by his mother, Karen Wagner; aunt, Shirley; a niece, and his housemate. He was preceded in death by his father and his sister.
A memorial service will be held on August 1, 2019 at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, at 7 p.m. with Rev. Larry Patterson officiating. Calling hours will be held an hour prior to the service from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on July 27, 2019