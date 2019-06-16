Home

John Daniel Cain


John Daniel Cain

March 21, 1934 - June 13, 2019

"One of the nicest, kindest, and most gentle individual"- signed many friends and family

John Daniel Cain, age 85 of Canton, OH, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, and is now at peace. He was born on March 21, 1934 in Murray, KY, to the late John and Nola Cain. Because of his father's sudden death, John began working at the age of 12 at the family owned Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and later at Delicious Creme Donuts. Superior Dairy is where he met his future wife, Janice. He was a wholesale milk driver who delivered to the major Canton-area supermarkets. For the next many years, he was a long distance truck driver who enjoyed traveling until retirement. In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his brother, James Cain; sister, Betty Hume; step-daughter, Amy Lynn Ullman; and granddaughter, Shayna Renee Cain.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janice M. (Pfluge) Cain; daughters: Carolyn (Sonny) Rice, Marilyn (Barry)

Quickel, Coleen (Wayne) Reitz, MaKayla Cain great-granddaughter raised as a daughter. He also has 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Peggy Cook; and ex-wife, Nancy (Bishop) Cain.

"I'll miss you forever, My love." – Janice.

A celebration of John's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on June 16, 2019
