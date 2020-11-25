John David Hawkins
age 75, of Robertsville, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, November 23, 2020. John was born in Alliance, Ohio on April 10, 1945 to the late Homer and Catherine (Dunbar) Hawkins. John was a general laborer at Minerva Daily, Republic Steel, Canton Oil Well Services, and Summitville Labs. He was committed to the Amish community providing them with transportation and services in helping with their horses. He loved to work on old cars as a backyard mechanic and particularly enjoyed Lincoln Continentals. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida and Colorado. He enjoyed animals, preferably his dog, Sissy. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
John is survived by his daughter, Sheena (fiancé, Raymond Lee) Hawkins of Cadiz OH; two sons, Shawn Hawkins of Oneida and Larry (Brandi) Hawkins of Midland TX; a brother, Carl (Beverly) Hawkins of Oneida; grandchildren: Jasmine McNatt, Katya Hawkins, Kali Hawkins, Carolyn Erden, and Tristan Hawkins; and his former spouse, Alice Schafrath of Canton.
Calling hours will be held for friends and family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to the Health Department guidelines. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made directly to Bartley Funeral Home or through our website to help the family with funeral expenses. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com
