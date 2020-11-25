1/1
John David Hawkins
1945 - 2020
John David Hawkins

age 75, of Robertsville, passed away at Mercy Medical Center on Monday, November 23, 2020. John was born in Alliance, Ohio on April 10, 1945 to the late Homer and Catherine (Dunbar) Hawkins. John was a general laborer at Minerva Daily, Republic Steel, Canton Oil Well Services, and Summitville Labs. He was committed to the Amish community providing them with transportation and services in helping with their horses. He loved to work on old cars as a backyard mechanic and particularly enjoyed Lincoln Continentals. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida and Colorado. He enjoyed animals, preferably his dog, Sissy. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

John is survived by his daughter, Sheena (fiancé, Raymond Lee) Hawkins of Cadiz OH; two sons, Shawn Hawkins of Oneida and Larry (Brandi) Hawkins of Midland TX; a brother, Carl (Beverly) Hawkins of Oneida; grandchildren: Jasmine McNatt, Katya Hawkins, Kali Hawkins, Carolyn Erden, and Tristan Hawkins; and his former spouse, Alice Schafrath of Canton.

Calling hours will be held for friends and family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to the Health Department guidelines. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made directly to Bartley Funeral Home or through our website to help the family with funeral expenses. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.

Bartley

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
Funeral services provided by
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
6 entries
November 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bartley Funeral Home
November 24, 2020
You will never be forgotten John Rest in Peace.
BJ Barker
Friend
November 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. May you rest in peace.
Krissy Oaks
Family
November 24, 2020
He was my friend for over 60yrs will miss him
Monte Mitchell
Friend
November 24, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Your dad was a great man. He was loved by many. He will be missed alot. RIP JOHN.
Linda Lanham
Friend
November 24, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
