1/
John David Hawkins
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
John David Hawkins

Calling hours will be held for friends and family on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bartley Funeral Home. All of the current face masks, social distancing, and building occupancy rules will be observed according to the Health Department guidelines. A private funeral service will be held at a later date. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made directly to Bartley Funeral Home or through our website to help the family with funeral expenses.

Bartley

330-868-4114

Published in The Repository on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
Funeral services provided by
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
