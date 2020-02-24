Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:30 PM
St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral

John Dragos


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Dragos Obituary
John Dragos

79, of Canton, passed away Friday, February 21st of cancer. Born May 15th, 1940 in Tigmandru, Romania, a son the late Stefan and Olympia Dragos. He came to America in 1964. Retired from Shanafelt Manufacturing following over 30 years of service, he also owned and operated Dragos Drain Cleaning. A member of St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral and the Carpathian Men's Club. He loved garage sales, camping, fishing and boating at Atwood Lake, the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians, however his greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survived by wife of 52 years, Suzie; one son John (Jill) Dragos Jr; one daughter Suzanne (Drew) Xeloures; four grandchildren; Nicole (Nick) Alexander, Mason Dragos, Aurora Xeloures, Xavier Xeloures; four great-grandchildren Emmett Alexander, Avyanna Hendricks, Anistyn Hendricks, Ellis Alexander; one brother Charles (Denise) Dragos; one sister Olympia Muica; two special cousins Mircea (Rita) Cristea, Stella Lazar; two special nieces (in-law) Judi (Neil) Gader, Angi (Dean) Roberts and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 26th at 10:00 AM in the St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral with Very Reverend Father Ovidu Marginean officiating. Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 25th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 P.M. with a Saracusta service at 7:30 , also in the cathedral. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Feb. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -