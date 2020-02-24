|
John Dragos
79, of Canton, passed away Friday, February 21st of cancer. Born May 15th, 1940 in Tigmandru, Romania, a son the late Stefan and Olympia Dragos. He came to America in 1964. Retired from Shanafelt Manufacturing following over 30 years of service, he also owned and operated Dragos Drain Cleaning. A member of St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral and the Carpathian Men's Club. He loved garage sales, camping, fishing and boating at Atwood Lake, the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians, however his greatest joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survived by wife of 52 years, Suzie; one son John (Jill) Dragos Jr; one daughter Suzanne (Drew) Xeloures; four grandchildren; Nicole (Nick) Alexander, Mason Dragos, Aurora Xeloures, Xavier Xeloures; four great-grandchildren Emmett Alexander, Avyanna Hendricks, Anistyn Hendricks, Ellis Alexander; one brother Charles (Denise) Dragos; one sister Olympia Muica; two special cousins Mircea (Rita) Cristea, Stella Lazar; two special nieces (in-law) Judi (Neil) Gader, Angi (Dean) Roberts and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 26th at 10:00 AM in the St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral with Very Reverend Father Ovidu Marginean officiating. Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 25th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 P.M. with a Saracusta service at 7:30 , also in the cathedral. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral.
