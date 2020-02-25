|
John Dragos
79, of Canton, passed away Friday, February 21st of cancer.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 26th at 10:00 AM in the St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral with Very Reverend Father Ovidu Marginean officiating. Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 25th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 P.M. with a Saracusta service at 7:30 , also in the cathedral. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral.
