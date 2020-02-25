Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:30 PM
St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral
John Dragos Obituary
John Dragos

79, of Canton, passed away Friday, February 21st of cancer.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 26th at 10:00 AM in the St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral with Very Reverend Father Ovidu Marginean officiating. Calling hours will be Tuesday, February 25th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 P.M. with a Saracusta service at 7:30 , also in the cathedral. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. George Romanian Byzantine Catholic Cathedral.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2020
