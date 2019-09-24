Home

Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral & Crematory Services
26 2nd St NE
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-4193
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home
Massillon, OH
View Map
John E. "Jed" Dulabahn


1954 - 2019
64, of Massillon, passed away quietly, early Saturday morning, Sept. 21, 2019. Born in Massillon, Dec. 3, 1954, a son to the late Jack and Sally (Manley) Dulabahn, Jed graduated from Washington High School with the Class of 1973. While in high school he was a drummer in the Tiger "Swing" Band and also played in his own band with friends from school. Jed had been employed for the past 22 years as a straddle buggy driver with Timken Steel. A dear brother, nephew, cousin and uncle, and a loyal friend, he was Lutheran by faith and had grown up as a member of St. Paul's Church in Massillon. His leisure time activities included boating, music and the hours he spent riding his Honda Gold Wing. He was also a licensed pilot.

Preceded in death by his parents; Jed is survived by his brothers, Mark Dulabahn, of Massillon and Tim (Susan) Dulabahn, of Birmingham, Ala; and sister, Lisa (Sam) Turner, of Canal Fulton. Also surviving are his nephews, Justin, Nathan and Tom Dulabahn, Sam Turner, Colin and John-Neale Dulabahn and his niece, Zoe Turner; an uncle, Ron Manley and cousin, Michael Manley both of Massillon.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Rev. Mark Kreemer will officiate and burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive condolences Thursday evening, Sept. 26, from 5-7 p.m. in the funeral home. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.





330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on Sept. 24, 2019
