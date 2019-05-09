|
John E. Nickles 1926-2019
Together Again
Of Massillon, age 92, passed away on May 7, 2019 at Shady Lawn Health Care. Born on October 17, 1926 in West Lebanon, OH to the late John W. and Stella (Ricksecker) Nickles and was a 1944 graduate of Paint Twp. High School. John was a resident of Dalton until 1979 when he moved to Massillon. He was a veteran of U.S. Army serving at the end of WWII. He was discharged as a Staff Sargent and went on to marry the love of his life, Mildred (Henry) on October 24, 1947 in Greenup, Ky. John retired in 1986 from Eaton Corp with 40 years of service and then worked for Neiss Body for seven years. John was active in his community, being elected as Mayor of Dalton in 1967, and served two terms. He was also on the Board of Public Affairs and the Dalton Village Council. John had also been past president of the Dalton Booster Club, past president of the Foreman's Club of Stark County, a member of the Massillon Eagles, Massillon American Legion #221, Massillon V.F.W. Post #3124, Massillon AMVETS, and was Dalton Citizen of the year in 1976. John was loved by all and was instantly your friend.
John is preceded in death by his wife, Mildred in 2000; brothers, Lawrence (Doris) and William (Rita) Nickles; brother-in-law, Abe Moser; sister-in-law, Marilyn Nickles; step great granddaughter, Kali Gresser. He is survived by his daughter, Gloria (Larry) Curie; son, Earl (Sue) Nickles; grandchildren, Carrie Curie, Terry (Katie) Nickles, Craig (Heidi) Curie; five great grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Moser, Zana (Gene) Boals; brother, Paul (Jean) Nickles; best friend, Dave Kemper; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. The family wishes to thank the staff at Shady Lawn for their loving care of John.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at West Lebanon United Methodist Church, 6082 W. Lebanon Rd., Dalton with Pastor Ruthann Bosley, officiating. A private inurnment with Military Honors will be held at Dalton Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 29 E. Main St., Dalton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dalton Library, 127 S. Church St., Dalton, OH 44618 or the Village of Dalton Police Department, 221 E. Main St., Dalton, OH 44618. Online obituary and guest registry are available at
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019